"Our economists expect the RBA to shift to a slower pace of hikes (by 25bp versus 50bp seen in the last four meetings), bringing its cash rate target to 2.60%. RBA Governor Lowe told lawmakers (16 Sep) that the case for outsize rate hikes has "diminished" as the cash rate was approaching "more normal settings," indicating a slower pace of hikes ahead," Barclays notes.

"Yet, a 25bp hike is likely to disappoint as OIS markets are priced for 45bp, with the majority of polled participants also favouring a 50bp move. A 25bp hike would weigh on the AUD, against both the USD and NZD, before global drivers exert their influence again," Barclays adds.

