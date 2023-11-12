Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Economic) Marion Kohler spoke at a conference on the outlook for the Australian economy, approaches the Bank uses to assess where the economy is relative to full employment, and a review of economic forecasts for the past year.

Decline in inflation to be more gradual than previously thought

Bringing inflation back to target is likely to be more drawn out

Domestically sourced inflation has been widespread and slow to decline

Still-strong levels of demand have allowed businesses to pass on cost increases

Wages growth has picked up, but now appears to have broadly stabilised

Key risks is possibility that high inflation today feeds into inflation expectations

Encouragingly, measures of medium-term inflation expectations consistent with target

Labour market conditions are easing, but are still tight

The full text is here:

---

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash interest rate last week in the face of persistently above target inflation: