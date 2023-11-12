Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Economic) Marion Kohler spoke at a conference on the outlook for the Australian economy, approaches the Bank uses to assess where the economy is relative to full employment, and a review of economic forecasts for the past year.
- Decline in inflation to be more gradual than previously thought
- Bringing inflation back to target is likely to be more drawn out
- Domestically sourced inflation has been widespread and slow to decline
- Still-strong levels of demand have allowed businesses to pass on cost increases
- Wages growth has picked up, but now appears to have broadly stabilised
- Key risks is possibility that high inflation today feeds into inflation expectations
- Encouragingly, measures of medium-term inflation expectations consistent with target
- Labour market conditions are easing, but are still tight
The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash interest rate last week in the face of persistently above target inflation: