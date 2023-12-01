28 of 30 economists, including those at the 'big four' expect cash rate to remain at 4.35%

Remaining 2 economists predict a 25 bps rate hike

Median estimate for first rate cut now seen in Q4 2024 (previously Q3 2024)

The poll also shows that 20 of 29 economists anticipate the RBA to keep rates unchanged all the way through to March next year with the rest forecasting at least another 0.25% rate hike by then. But even as the RBA holds next week, the anticipation is that they will at least try to maintain a more hawkish bias.