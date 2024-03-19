But inflation remains high

Recent data suggests we're on the right track

We need greater confidence in seeing inflation return to target in a reasonable timeframe

Risks to the outlook are finely balanced

It is too soon to rule anything in or out

We have changed language on guidance based on data

Not confident enough to say that we can rule out certain interest rate changes

But we are on the path to achieving goals set out on the inflation front

Her tone during the Q&A part on the forward guidance change is the most telling here. She stuttered a bit in trying not to explicitly mention that they are ruling out rate hikes, instead opting to say "certain interest rate changes". It is clear that they are moving towards rate cuts already but she's trying not to be too outspoken about that just yet.

AUD/USD now down to fresh lows on the day, lower by 0.4% to 0.6530 currently.