Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent speech earlier:

Adding a little more now (Q&A)

monetary policy is currently quite stimulatory

RBA's estimate of neutral rate somewhere between 2 and 3%

stagflation is not a major issue at present

Australian households should be able to cope with higher rates

Kent also highlights that the Bank is very aware of the supply chain disruptions, and CPI impacts, of shut downs in China