Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe on the economy and policy:

Possible some further tightening will be required to return inflation to target

Remains to be determined whether monetary policy has more work to do

Complex picture on inflation, significant uncertainties regarding outlook

At the August meeting, the board will have updated economic forecasts and new data

There has been a "significant and rapid" tightening of monetary policy

Very conscious monetary policy operates with lag, full effects yet to be felt

Economic growth to be subdued over next couple of years, will take time for inflation to return to target

Determined to return inflation to target within reasonable timeframe

On the Review of the Bank and changes that'll be implemented:

RBA board to make changes based on independent review

From 2024, the board will meet eight times a year, rather than 11 times

Board meetings to start on Monday, conclude at usual time on Tuesday

Post-meeting statement announcing the decision will be issued by board, rather than governor

RBA governor will hold a media conference after each board meeting to explain decision

Quarterly statement on monetary policy will be released at same time as policy decision

Current board structure to remain as is

RBA board to decide on some review recommendations at a later date

If you do want to listen live this is the link here.