RBNZ Governor Orr press conference following the policy decision:

Via Westpac:

From Orr:

  • Meeting with new PM was highly constructive
  • We've been adamant on holding rates through next year
  • Projection shows upward bias to rates but it is not a done deal
  • Risk to inflation is still more to upside
  • We did discuss raising rates at this meeting
  • Had a robust discussion about rates
  • Nervous that inflation has been outside the band for so long
  • concerned that longer-term inflation expectations are creeping up

rbnz orr 29 November 2023