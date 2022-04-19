Posts on Orr's remarks from yesterday are here:

This now from BNZ, in brief:

  • Orr acknowledged that overtightening could tip the economy into a recession.
  • Orr repeated the message from the MPR that last week’s 50bps OCR hike was about bringing forward tightening, not necessarily doing more in total.
  • Compared to still very elevated market pricing – which indicates the RBNZ will take the OCR to almost 4% next year – Orr’s messaging was arguably more balanced around how much tightening might ultimately be needed.

NZD/USD update:

nzd 20 April 2022