RBNZ Governor Orr says Bank getting towards point where next rate move not obvious

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr says increasingly diverse opinions about where the bank should set interest rates are a pleasing sign, as that would suggest the bank must be getting close to the point where its next decision is getting really hard to make.

Diversity of opinion over the size of the rate rise that was required would suggest that monetary policy settings were getting close to where they needed to be, Orr said.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand have been aggressively tightening and are reaching a point of dialling that back a little.

You can see the series of 50bp hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand so far here (from the RBNZ website):