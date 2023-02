RBNZ New Zealand inflation expectations, Q1 2023

2 yr 3.3% (prev. 3.6%)

1 yr 5.11% (prev. 5.08%)

It's the 2 year that is of most interest, it's the horizon the RBNZ look at for impact from change to monetary policy. The dribble lower rasies hopes for less pressure on the RBNZ to hike aggressively ahead.