In brief from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research 'Shadow Board' recommendation for this week's Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting:

Most Shadow Board members recommend the Reserve Bank should keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.50 percent in the upcoming July Monetary Policy Review.

While inflation pressures are still high and the labour market remains strong, the slowing in demand and economic activity and expectations for previous OCR increases to work their way through the New Zealand economy warrant a hold on further tightening.

However, one member recommended a 25-basis point increase, reflecting the view that inflation is sticky.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand statement is due at 2pm New Zealand time on Wednesday July 12:

which is 0200 GMT

and 10 pm US Eastern time on Tuesday July 11

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand 'shadow board' is put together by the NZIER (the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research)