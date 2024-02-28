This Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting was 'live', with more than one bank expecting a rate hike. Not to be though.

Cash rate left at 5.5%

RBNZ forecasts:

Sees official cash rate at 5.59% in June 2024 (prior 5.67%)

Sees official cash rate at 5.47% in March 2025 ( prior 5.56%)

Sees twi nzd at around 71.5% in March 2025 ( prior 70.7%)

Sees annual CPI 2.6% by march 2025 ( prior 2.4%)

Sees official cash rate at 5.33% in June 2025 ( prior 5.42%)

Sees official cash rate at 3.16% in March 2027

Headlines via Reuters from the statement:

The OCR needs to remain at a restrictive level for a sustained period

The New Zealand economy has evolved broadly as anticipated by the committee.

The committee remains confident that the current level of the OCR is restricting demand.

Core inflation and most measures of inflation expectations have declined, and the risks to the inflation outlook have become more balanced.

However, headline inflation remains above the 1 to 3 percent target band, limiting the committee's ability to tolerate upside inflation surprises.

A sustained decline in capacity pressures in the New Zealand economy is required to ensure that headline inflation returns to the 1 to 3 percent target.

With high immigration and weaker demand growth, capacity constraints in the New Zealand labour market have eased.

From the minutes to the meeting:

Ongoing restrictive monetary policy settings are necessary to guard against the risk of a rise in inflation expectations.

Capacity pressures have eased significantly over the past year.

The committee agreed that interest rates need to remain at a restrictive level for a sustained period of time.

The committee noted that aggregate demand is now better matched with the supply capacity of the economy.

The starting point for capacity pressures in the New Zealand economy is only slightly lower than previously assumed.

The committee is conscious that the economy has limited capacity to absorb further upside inflation surprises.

Recent drops in core inflation and business inflation expectations are encouraging, but they remain above the 2 percent mid-point of the committee’s target band.

RBNZ Governor Orr will speak soon