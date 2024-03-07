Bank of Japan rumour - I haven't tracked down a source for this chatter. Bloomberg with the headline.
TBH I think it's a no brainer that yes, some government officials do indeed support a near term pivot from the BOJ. The question is how many and how it'll impact the Bank's deliberations.
Eyes are on developments in wage talks and less on loud-mouthed politicians I would imagine.
Earlier:
- Bank of Japan Governor Ueda to speak from 3.10pm Tokyo time
- Japan January wages data show continued real falls
- More on Japan wages data: Real wages shrank in January for the 22nd consecutive month
How to get from the BOJ to the Diet