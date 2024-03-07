Bank of Japan rumour - I haven't tracked down a source for this chatter. Bloomberg with the headline.

TBH I think it's a no brainer that yes, some government officials do indeed support a near term pivot from the BOJ. The question is how many and how it'll impact the Bank's deliberations.

Eyes are on developments in wage talks and less on loud-mouthed politicians I would imagine.

