Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock and Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Kent will appear before the Australian parliament on Wednesday, 5 June 2024
before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee
- at 9am Sydney time
- this is 2300 GMT and 1900 US Eastern time
Bullock and Kent will speak on both the economy and policy.
The Reserve Bank of Australia next meet on 17 - 18 June. The Bank is expected to leave its cash rate unchanged at this meeting.
Tomorrow we get Q1 economic growth data from Australia. Its expected to be very weak:
