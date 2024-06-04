Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock and Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Kent will appear before the Australian parliament on Wednesday, 5 June 2024

before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee

  • at 9am Sydney time
  • this is 2300 GMT and 1900 US Eastern time

Bullock and Kent will speak on both the economy and policy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia next meet on 17 - 18 June. The Bank is expected to leave its cash rate unchanged at this meeting.

Tomorrow we get Q1 economic growth data from Australia. Its expected to be very weak:

