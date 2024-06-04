Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock and Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Kent will appear before the Australian parliament on Wednesday, 5 June 2024

before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee

at 9am Sydney time

this is 2300 GMT and 1900 US Eastern time

Bullock and Kent will speak on both the economy and policy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia next meet on 17 - 18 June. The Bank is expected to leave its cash rate unchanged at this meeting.

Tomorrow we get Q1 economic growth data from Australia. Its expected to be very weak:

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock