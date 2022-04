BNZ on the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting coming up tomorrow.

The RBA policy decision tomorrow is a non-event

with no change in policy expected ahead of the May Federal election, but another incremental shift to more hawkish commentary wouldn’t look out of line as everything points to the RBA remaining well behind the curve

---

The RBA cash rate has languished at 0.1% and looks unlikely to change at the April meeting:

Australia's federal election is due by May 21.