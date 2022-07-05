Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision for July 2022. Governor Lowe is making it very clear that there are more hikes yet to come. Which we knew.
Headlines via Reuters:
Board expects to take further steps in the process of normalising monetary conditions in Australia is also high, but not as high as it is in many other countries Inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term Board is committed to doing what is necessary to ensure that inflation returns to target over time Size and timing of future interest rate increases will be guided by data and assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market Strong demand, a tight labour market and capacity constraints in some sectors are contributing to the upward pressure on prices. Inflation is forecast to peak later this year and then decline back towards the 2–3 per cent range next year One source of ongoing uncertainty about the economic outlook is the behaviour of household spending Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored and it is important that this remains the case. Recent spending data have been positive, although household budgets are under pressure from higher prices and higher interest rates Australian economy remains resilient and the labour market is tighter than it has been for some time. Bank's business liaison program and business surveys continue to point to a lift in wages growth
Full text is here:
A hawkish statement was expected, and its not dovish. But, being a bit nuanced its not as hawkish as perhaps was expected. Lowe is playing it straight with his data-dependent comment and also on how forecasts evolve. For now he is indicating it is still the RBA's assessment that inflation will fall back into the target band in 2023.
IMO its too early to forecast what the RBA will at its next meeting, August 2. But, I will anyway. Another +50bps would seem to be a no brainer.
---
AUD/USD has dropped a few tics. Sell the fact after the rise overnight.
---
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe:
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW