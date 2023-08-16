RBNZ Monetary Policy Review and official cash rate announcement. OCR remains at 5.5% as basically unanimously expected.

RBNZ forecasts:

Official cash rate at 5.54% in December 2023 (vs. prior at 5.5%)

Official cash rate at 5.57% in September 2024 (vs. prior at 5.43%)

TWI NZD at around 71.0% in September 2024 (vs. prior at 71.5%)

Annual CPI 2.7% by September 2024 (vs. prior at 2.7%)

Official cash rate at 5.5% in December 2024 (vs. prior at 5.3%)

Official cash rate at 3.38% in September 2026

From the Bank:

The current level of interest rates is constraining spending and hence inflation pressure, as anticipated and required

Committee agreed that the OCR needs to stay at restrictive levels for the foreseeable future

New Zealand economy is evolving broadly as anticipated

Headline inflation and inflation expectations have declined, but measures of core inflation remain too high

In the near term, there is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected

Committee is confident that with interest rates remaining at a restrictive level for some time, consumer price inflation will return to within its target range of 1 to 3% per annum

Still to come is RBNZ Governor Orr's news conference at 0300 GMT (11pm US Eastern time)

