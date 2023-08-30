A Reuters poll on the Bank of Canada:

High risk that Bank of Canada will raise the key rate at least once more. 12 of 20 economists

Bank of Canada to hold overnight interest rates steady at 5.0% on September 6. 31 of 34 economists.

3 economists say a 25 basis point rate hike to 5.25% in September

8 of 34 economists expect one more rate hike to 5.25% by the end of the year (up from 1 in the July poll)

24 of 34 expect the central bank will keep its policy rate or higher until at least the end of 2024

The median shows 50 basis points worth of cuts by the end of June next year

House prices to fall -5% in 2023 and rise by 2% in 2024. That compares to -8.9% and +2% in the June poll

Inflation rose more than expected to 3.3% in July. The bank Canada targets 2%.

The Bank of Canada will announce their rate decision next week (Wednesday, September 6 at 10 AM ET). Futures are implying no change next week, but remain split over whether rates were rise one more time in 2023.