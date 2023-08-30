A Reuters poll on the Bank of Canada:
- High risk that Bank of Canada will raise the key rate at least once more. 12 of 20 economists
- Bank of Canada to hold overnight interest rates steady at 5.0% on September 6. 31 of 34 economists.
- 3 economists say a 25 basis point rate hike to 5.25% in September
- 8 of 34 economists expect one more rate hike to 5.25% by the end of the year (up from 1 in the July poll)
- 24 of 34 expect the central bank will keep its policy rate or higher until at least the end of 2024
- The median shows 50 basis points worth of cuts by the end of June next year
- House prices to fall -5% in 2023 and rise by 2% in 2024. That compares to -8.9% and +2% in the June poll
Inflation rose more than expected to 3.3% in July. The bank Canada targets 2%.
The Bank of Canada will announce their rate decision next week (Wednesday, September 6 at 10 AM ET). Futures are implying no change next week, but remain split over whether rates were rise one more time in 2023.