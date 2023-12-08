News from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on thuersday saying that exporters had increased foreign currency sales to $13.9 billion in November from $12.5 billion in October.

Citing capital controls intended to proper up the local currency, in early October President Putin reintroduced capital controls mandating some exporters convert their FX revenues

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Thursday said the capital controls were temporary.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina bravely reiterated her opposition to the controls. "I am a big opponent of the constant manipulation with currency restrictions", saying the controls may lead to an eventual flow of capital out of the country. :

USDRUB daily: