SF Fed Pres.Mary Daly says:

Fed policy is in a good place.

Fed can't cut rates if needed.

The Fed wants to avoid holding rates all the way to 2% inflation.

There is no imminent risk of the economy faltering

If Fed were to cut to quickly, inflation can get stuck

Risks of persistent inflation and economic downturn are even

SF Fed Pres.Mary Daly is a voting member on the FOMC board this year.