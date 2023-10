The Monetary Authority of Singapore is the country's central bank.

It has two scheduled policy meetings a year, in April and October.

Its announced the date it'll deliver its next policy statement, Friday October 13.

Friday the 13th has a few superstitions surrounding it. Believe it or not the date can see some reduced liquidity in Asian markets due to these and traders taking the day off.

I'll get a preview posted next week on this meeting.