SNB Hike 50bps

Statement (for the purists)

Swiss Interest Rate Actual 1.5% (Forecast 1.5%, Previous 1.00%)

SNB Can't Exclude More Rate Hikes In Foreseeable Future

Says Remains Ready To Intervene In Currency Markets

Says To Provide Appropriate Monetary Conditions, The SNB Also Remains Willing To Be Active In The Foreign Exchange Market As Necessary

SNB sees 2023 Swiss growth at around 1% vs the December forecast for growth around 0.5%.

