SNB vice chair Schlegel is speaking and says:

Swiss inflation is low in international comparison but still too high

Swiss inflation is above the level we associate with price stability

We cannot rule out further interest rate hikes to bring inflation under control

USDCHF trades below 200 hour MA

Looking at the hourly chart of the USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, Read this Term above, the pair is testing it's a 200 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (green line in the chart above) and 50% midpoint of the move down from last week's high. Both those levels come in and near 0.89895.

Earlier today, the price did move above that dual technical level peaking just above the 0.9000 level at 0.9002. However momentum could not be sustained, and the price rotated back to the downside retesting the lows for the day and the broken 38.2% retracement at 0.89587.

Like other currency pairs, the USDCHF pair is mired in up-and-down trading this week and especially over the last 2 trading days. That has allowed the 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above) to catch up with the price. Getting above that moving average increases the bullish bias and would have traders looking toward the 0.9000 level followed by the 61.8% retracement and a downward sloping trendline near 0.90202.

Conversely, staying below the 200 hour MA, keeps the sellers in play with the 38.2% retracement at 0.89587 and the rising 100 hour moving average at 0.89455 as the next downside targets.