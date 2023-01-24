Anticipates a weak growth dynamic in the coming quarters

Too early to sound the all clear for inflation in Switzerland

Cannot rule out further interest rate rises at present.

Maintenance price stability has absolute priority

The USDCHF - like other pairs in the forex today - have seen a move higher (higher dollar) followed by a run back to the downside (lower dollare).

The pair is moving back toward its 50% midpoint of the January trading range and 0.9222 and the 200 hour moving average at below that level of 0.92195.