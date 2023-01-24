- Anticipates a weak growth dynamic in the coming quarters
- Too early to sound the all clear for inflation in Switzerland
- Cannot rule out further interest rate rises at present.
- Maintenance price stability has absolute priority
The USDCHF - like other pairs in the forex today - have seen a move higher (higher dollar) followed by a run back to the downside (lower dollare).
The pair is moving back toward its 50% midpoint of the January trading range and 0.9222 and the 200 hour moving average at below that level of 0.92195.