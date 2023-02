Soc Gen on the European Central Bank vs. the Federal Reserve:

The case for higher terminal rates is clearer for the ECB than elsewhere

we expect a further 125bp of hikes

and upside risks to wages could materialize

With the case for higher terminal rates clearer for the European Central Bank than for the U.S. Federal Reserve, and thus more interest-rate rises by the ECB than the Fed ahead, SG see U.S. Treasurys outperforming German Bunds.

---

EUR/USD update: