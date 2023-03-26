Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen spoke on Sunday (info via Reuters):

"It could be that the inflation process is worse than we thought"

"It is in our forecasts that inflation will come down quite quickly. The problem is that it has been in our forecasts all through 2022 and it has yet to happen"

indicated another hike in April (the meeting is the 26th)

didn't say on +25 or +50bp

---

The Swedish central bank raised rates to 3% from 0% a year ago