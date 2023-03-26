Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen spoke on Sunday (info via Reuters):

  • "It could be that the inflation process is worse than we thought"
  • "It is in our forecasts that inflation will come down quite quickly. The problem is that it has been in our forecasts all through 2022 and it has yet to happen"
  • indicated another hike in April (the meeting is the 26th)
  • didn't say on +25 or +50bp

---

The Swedish central bank raised rates to 3% from 0% a year ago

  • most recently +50bp in February
  • facing 9.4% headline inflation and 9.3% underlying
  • way over its 2% target
Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen