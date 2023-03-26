Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen spoke on Sunday (info via Reuters):
- "It could be that the inflation process is worse than we thought"
- "It is in our forecasts that inflation will come down quite quickly. The problem is that it has been in our forecasts all through 2022 and it has yet to happen"
- indicated another hike in April (the meeting is the 26th)
- didn't say on +25 or +50bp
---
The Swedish central bank raised rates to 3% from 0% a year ago
- most recently +50bp in February
- facing 9.4% headline inflation and 9.3% underlying
- way over its 2% target