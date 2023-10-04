The Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan) with the intervention threats:
- Says will intervene if dramatic fluctuations of the Taiwan dollar against the us dollar
- We sell us dollars to smooth the market, the Taiwan dollar is decided by supply and demand
- Says Taiwan's inflation is stable compared to other countries
- If oil prices hit $100/bbl that would delay easing of inflation for major countries
USD/TWD daily candles, showing the persistent slide for the TWD. Its not a TWD thing of course, the USD is higher pretty much everywhere.