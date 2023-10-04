The Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan) with the intervention threats:

Says will intervene if dramatic fluctuations of the Taiwan dollar against the us dollar

We sell us dollars to smooth the market, the Taiwan dollar is decided by supply and demand

Says Taiwan's inflation is stable compared to other countries

If oil prices hit $100/bbl that would delay easing of inflation for major countries

USD/TWD daily candles, showing the persistent slide for the TWD. Its not a TWD thing of course, the USD is higher pretty much everywhere.