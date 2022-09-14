Japan's finance minister Suzuki had made comments on the slumping JPY Read this Term, here:

Please note these two remarks, which are a significant escalation in rhetoric:

some speculative moves are behind the recent FX moves

recent FX moves are clearly sharp and one-sided

These words, "speculative" and "one-sided", are indications of Japanese authorities wanting to halt, or at least slow the yen's slide and are steps along the road to actual forex intervention (i.e. the BOJ buying yen in the market to support it).

A post like this is not complete though without wariness on whether BOJ intervention will be of any value. Earlier post:

