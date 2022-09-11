I posted on this last week, referencing a post from back in June when intervention talk was all the rage also:

Via eFX, Citi with similar:

"Based on our rough understanding from past FX-interventions by the MoF, there are four stages of language before an actual intervention occurs.

Stage 1: Excessive and disorderly movement in exchange rates is undesirable.

Stage 2: We will closely monitor movements in exchange rates.

Stage 3: We will take determined actions if necessary.

Stage 4. We have just carried out an intervention (on the implementation)," Citi notes.

"Finance Minister Suzuki's expression regarding "necessary action" this Wednesday is half a step forward from the June statement, but we do not think it represents a transition to the stage three. In other words, we think that Japanese authorities are still at the stage two," Citi adds.

---

USD/JPY lower from option-related selling ahead of 145 mid-week and also on more determined jawboning from the MoF and Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda on Friday: