Fed Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic is on the wires and say

The post-pandemic economy may be less sensitive to rates

Last couple of inflation numbers suggested going back to 2%, but going slowly

Households, homeowners want in low rates, limit sensitivity of economy to policy rate hike's

We are not going to talk about moving the Feds inflation goal until we get to 2%.

Expect to start new discussion on Fed framework in 2025

On rates, it is important to move in one direction only

We may have to be a little more patient about inflation's path to 2% before moving policy rate

Job growth has been robust

Jobs give me comfort at staying at more restrictive level

We are not in danger of falling into a more contractionary environment.

There is still considerable upward pressure on prices, not past the worry point

Each central bank has to think about its own jurisdictions

Europe is quite different from us

It would NOT be a surprise to me if it took longer to get to 2% in the US than elsewhere

Climate change has important implications for how economy plays out in Atlanta district

Climate change has real economic implications. I have to keep my eye on it.