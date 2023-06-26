The forum is an annual event organised by the European Central Bank and is held in Sintra, Portugal.
It brings together central bank governors, academics, financial market representatives, journalists and others to exchange views on current policy issues and discuss the Forum's key topic from a longer-term perspective.
Here is today's schedule, featuring three of the big guns at the Bank: European Central Bank President Lagarde, and board members Panetta and Schnable. Also on the agenda is Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Tenreryo.
Times below are CET.
Both the ECB and BoE amidst a rate-hike cycle. There should be clues from speakers today about the path ahead.