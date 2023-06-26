Its the Jackson Hole for the European Central Bank European Central Bank The European Central Bank (ECB) represents the central banking entity in the Eurozone that oversees monetary policy for the bloc. As a growing geographic and economic region, the eurozone now includes 19 countries, which rely on the euro as their national currency.The eurozone presently consists of Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.In terms of monetary The European Central Bank (ECB) represents the central banking entity in the Eurozone that oversees monetary policy for the bloc. As a growing geographic and economic region, the eurozone now includes 19 countries, which rely on the euro as their national currency.The eurozone presently consists of Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.In terms of monetary Read this Term! The ECB's "Forum on Central Banking" kicked off with an introductory dinner on Monday, but the real work begins today, Tuesday, 27 June 2023.

The forum is an annual event organised by the European Central Bank and is held in Sintra, Portugal.

It brings together central bank governors, academics, financial market representatives, journalists and others to exchange views on current policy issues and discuss the Forum's key topic from a longer-term perspective.

Here is today's schedule, featuring three of the big guns at the Bank: European Central Bank President Lagarde, and board members Panetta and Schnable. Also on the agenda is Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Tenreryo.

Times below are CET.

Both the ECB and BoE amidst a rate-hike cycle. There should be clues from speakers today about the path ahead.