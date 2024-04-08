ING say that the US 10 year Treasury has "not been trading in a manner consistent with prior peaks" in US interest rates.

Says extrapolating leads to the risk of a 5% yield:

10-year yield has remained elevated, which is not what would be expected if the Fed was finished hiking interest rates

"Had a Martian alien landed on earth and simply eyeballed the current movement of the 10-year yield, [it would] likely conclude that the Fed had not peaked at all"

ING point to firm labour market data and the nudge higher in inflation.

-

Chart shows the 10 yr yield, weekly candles: