Thursday was Bank of England day:

Coming up later today are more speakers from the BoE:

1100 GMT - BoE's Hauser speaks at the ECB Conference on Money Markets in London

1215 GMT - BoE's Pill and Shortall brief on Monetary Policy Report National Agency in London

Andrew Hauser is Executive Director for Markets. He is responsible for:

Huw Pill is Bank of England Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis and Research

  • is a member of the Monetary Policy Committee
  • is responsible for the analysis the BoE use to make monetary policy decisions

Fergall Shortall is Director of Monetary Analysis

BOE