Here are the speakers from the Federal Reserve I have listed for today. A few more could well pop up in media interviews and what have you. There are 6. Bostic is speaking twice, which is why there are 7 lines below. I've noted those speeches more likely to bring market-pertinent comments in bold.

Times are GMT / US Eastern time

1300 / 9:00 am Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks

1545 / 11:45 am Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks

1930 / 3:30 pm New York Fed President John Williams speaks as part of a Bloomberg markets forum

1945 / 3:45 pm Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks on his economic outlook

2055 / 4.55 pm Board Governor Bowman speaking

2300 / 7 pm Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks

2305 / 7:05 pm Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speaks on the economy and monetary policy