Remarks from UBS on JPY:

"It looks like intervention but it looks like less intervention than in the two episodes in 2022 because the market is super thin today, in Japan time especially"

(It was a holiday in Japan on Monday)

"It is quite likely that they will continue to intervene"

the MoF/BoJ will vary the amounts they sold in intervention

they'll also mix up the times of day they'll intervene

flows in USD/JPY were higher by a factor of five compared to average daily volumes

unless the Bank of Japan shifts policy USD/JPY is likely to head higher still

intervention is not likely to have a lasting impact

---

What a day!