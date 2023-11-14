US inflation data is due on Tuesday. While the December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is expected to be an on-hold decision any blowout in headline and/or core above maximum estimates (see below) will spark speculation that the meeting could shift to 'live'.

Expectations for the headline rate centre on 0.1% m/m and 3.3% y/y with range:

m/m 0.0 to 0.3%

y/y 3.2 to 3.7%

Expectations for the core rate (excluding food and energy) centre on 0.3% m/m and 4.1% y/y with ranges:

m/m 0.2 to 0.4%

y/y 4.0 to 4.2%

Preview comments via TD:

Our forecasts for the October CPI report suggest core inflation gained additional speed for a third month straight: we are projecting an above-consensus 0.36% MoM increase, modestly up from 0.32% in September.

We also look for a 0.10% gain for the headline, as inflation will benefit from the sharp retreat in energy prices.

Importantly, the report is likely to show that the core goods segment likely added to inflation, while shelter-price gains probably slowed. Note that our unrounded core CPI inflation forecast could easily turn to a 0.3% rounded gain if some of our key assumptions for October don't come to fruition. Our MoM forecasts imply 3.3%/4.2% YoY for total/core prices.

The data is due at 8.30 am US Eastern time on Tuesday, 14 November 2023.