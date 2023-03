The news is here from earlier:

US officials are studying ways they might temporarily expand Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. coverage to all deposits, a move sought by a coalition of banks arguing that it’s needed to head off a potential financial crisis

This seems rather unlikely:

US bank deposits are around $18 tln

The FDIC insurance fund is around 125 bn USD

The FDIC insurance fund is unfunded

Still, headlines drove Emini S&P500 futures higher for a pop: