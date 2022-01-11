0930 am US ET (1430 GMT)

10 am US ET (1500 GMT)

  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before a Senate Banking Committee hearing to consider the renomination to chair the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Earlier preview posts on Powell's testimony:

US Federal Reserve Chair Powell testimony on Tuesday - preview
Fed Chair Powell says the US economy is expanding at its fastest pace in many years
George with the Hawkeye:
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George