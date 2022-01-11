0930 am US ET (1430 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George will speak on the economic and monetary policy outlook before the VIRTUAL Central Exchange event.
- George is a Federal Open Market Committee voter this year: Here is who gets a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee in 2022
10 am US ET (1500 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before a Senate Banking Committee hearing to consider the renomination to chair the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
Earlier preview posts on Powell's testimony: