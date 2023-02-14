Lael Brainard is currently Vice Chair at the Federal Reserve Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the Read this Term System.

This was tipped back in late January:

The announcement could be today, Tuesday, 14 February 2023 (US time, of course).

Brainard is a dove's dove at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). I wonder if she took this job because she sees the writing on the wall for more rate hikes ahead than she is comfortable with? Just me thinking aloud though.