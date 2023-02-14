Lael Brainard is currently Vice Chair at the Federal Reserve System.

This was tipped back in late January:

The announcement could be today, Tuesday, 14 February 2023 (US time, of course).

Brainard is a dove's dove at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). I wonder if she took this job because she sees the writing on the wall for more rate hikes ahead than she is comfortable with? Just me thinking aloud though.

Brainard Fed