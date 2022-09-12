The next Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting I scheduled for September 21 (Wed.) & 22 (Thurs.).

Via MUFG:

“The heightened risk of intervention and/or a shift in BoJ policy has already helped the yen to rebound in recent days but the comments will need to be backed up by action for the pullback in USD/JPY to prove sustainable.”

“Without policy action from Japan, USD/JPY’s upward trend could quickly resume on the back of expectations for monetary policy divergence from the BoJ and Fed. There has been no indication that the Fed is considering scaling back their own plans for policy tightening in the near-term.”

---

I reckon the prospect for anyg policy action from the BOJ of any significance is remote at this coming meeting.

The next target ...