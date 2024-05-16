The slightly better than expected US April CPI report weighed on US yield and, in turn, USD/JPY.

This'll be a relief for Japanese authorities. Or is it just a reprieve? While the yield gap between the US and Japan has narrowed its still a nice carry. But, markets discount the future so the narrowing has brought on some offloading of USD/JPY. I suspect we'll go from a fierce uptrend to something with more sideways action for a few weeks at least.

Just don't ask me to get bearish on it yet, thats a bridge too far ;-)

The poor Japanese GDP data will complicate the BOJ's job at raising rates: