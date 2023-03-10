USD/JPY activity is thnner than normal with the Bank of Japan meeting announcement due in around 3 hours time (there is no firmly scheduled time).

While the consensus is for the Bank to remain on hold, a move cannot be ruled out, as said earlier:

BOJ policy meeting today - a change can't be ruled out given December's surprise - preview

USD/JPY had popped earlier but is back under 136.00:

usdyen pre boj 10 March 2023

EUR/USD, meanwhile, is above its overnight high and on approach to 1.0600.

Other currencies are much more subdued, the action is in EUR/JPY swings.