USD/ JPY has plunged.

Japan's Ministry of Finance has a habit of not confirming nor denying intervention.

But when its obvious you don't need official statements. 1 minute candles below:

usdyen intervention 24 October 2022

Earlier:

---

The Bank of Japan intervene at the instruction of Japan's Ministry of Finance. They've hit USD/JPY at one the least liquid times of the week. Its still early in Tokyo (just after 8.30am) and even earlier in Singapore and Hong Kong.

As I update USD/JPY is showing circa 145.65, just off its lows for the session. Highs were circa 149.69. A massive move down.