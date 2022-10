Post on the Bank of Japan decision is here:

BOJ announces it leaves monetary policy unchanged

In that post I highlit:

UNDERLYING RISE IN INFLATION LIKELY TO HEIGHTEN MEDIUM-, LONG-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS AND LEAD TO SUSTAINED RISE IN INFLATION ACCOMPANIED BY WAGE GAINS

BOJ WILL REVIEW ETF BUYING

If you are looking for a Bank of Japan 'pivot' I reckon that's it. Its not much, but hey, its more than we've been given in the past.

USD/JPY is a touch lower as that gets digested: