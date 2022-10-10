The last time the BOJ intervened to sell USD/JPY the pair was above 145.70.

Its there again now. The difference this time (famous last words) is the US dollar is stronger across the board

and the yen is a little better bid on the crosses

and the USD/JPY move higher has not been extremely rapid

I suspect there will be verbal warnings from Japanese authorities though. Watch out for key phrases to indicate actual intervention is imminent, see here for example:

EUR/JPY is down from recent highs a touch: