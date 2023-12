Likelihood of achieving inflation target is slightly higher but we want to look at more data

Food price inflation is finally past the peak

Want to look at wage trends, future wage moves and impact on prices/inflation

Again, all of this just continues to pin the focus on the spring wage negotiations next year. In other words, don't expect much of a change by the BOJ until we get to that. USD/JPY remains up 0.6% at 143.60 currently.