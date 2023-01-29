Sunday statement from the People's Bank of China. China's central bank says it'll be rolling over three lending tools to extend sup[port measures for targeted sectors.

a lending tool for supporting carbon emission reduction to the end of 2024

extend a relending tool for promoting the clean use of coal to the end of 2023

extend a relending tool for the transport and logistics sector to June 2023

PBOC says doing so will "precisely and effectively implement the prudent monetary policy, guide financial institutions to increase support for green development and other areas".

China is back from its long holiday and cranking out the stimulus.