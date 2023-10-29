Boris Vujčić Governor of the Croatian National Bank and thus an European Central Bank Governing Council member. He spoke with Croatian state broadcaster HRT1 in a TV interview on Sunday.

The 'rate hikes over' news is not surprising, its pretty much what we heard all over the place after the Bank's meeting last week, indeed its been the expectation for weeks now.

“We have finished with the process of raising interest rates for now”

“At this moment we see that inflation is falling, we have a disinflation process. And after we conducted a series of measures to dampen lending, it has fallen.”

he’s confident inflation will hit the ECB target by 2025