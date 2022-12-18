I posted on this article a little earlier, here.

Recapping it now:

Japan's government is set to revise a decade-old joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) that commits the central bank to achieve its 2% inflation "at the earliest date possible," Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, citing government sources.

As to timing, not until April:

Kishida will discuss details on how to revise the statement with a new BOJ governor, who will succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda when his term ends in April, according to Kyodo.

The news has been enough to send the yen higher in very early gappy Asia Monday trade. Some stop loss triggers under 136 helped the move along in thin trade: