  • Goldman Sachs reports that its intra-day estimate of U.S. financial conditions from its financial-conditions index eased by over 50 basis points today following the rally triggered by the October CPI print. That is the third-largest single day decline on record.

The Federal Reserve will not want this! Not at all. The Fed is wanting to switch to smaller rate hikes in the months ahead, as we have heard from Fed officials over and over again recently, but they do not want an easing in financial conditions, certainly not one of this magnitude.

This looks to me like a recipe for some hawkish Fed-speak ahead.